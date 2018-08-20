Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - where and when Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday, August 20. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, which is 3pm ET, 12pm PT, and 5am Tuesday AET.

Liverpool are being billed as title contenders but will they come away from Crystal Palace with three points to continue their 100% start to the season? You can find out by grabbing a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream and tuning in from wherever you are in the world – we're here to tell you how.

Jurgen Klopp's side may not be relishing their trip to Selhurst Park on Monday and not just because they have to visit deepest, darkest Croydon. Palace are difficult to beat at home and started their campaign with an impressive win at Fulham. The home side may not have their flag-waving, co-ordinated clappers in the stands due to the "Holmesdale Ultras'" dispute with the club, but they will have Wilfred Zaha on the pitch, freshly tied up to his new contract. One man team? Well they didn't register a single point without him last season...

If Liverpool can stop Zaha, they have plenty of firepower of their own to cause trouble at the other end. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are already off the mark for the season and you can bet strike-partner Firmino will be hungry to join them in the goals on Monday.

This one could be a cracker so make sure you follow the instructions below to live stream all the action between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live in the UK

Sky Sports once again dominate the share of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Palace and Liverpool. Kick-off is at 8pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about on Monday evening can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out of the UK but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT, live on NBC SN. If you don't have cable you can tune in via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Palace vs Liverpool in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 3pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of this one. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action kicks off at 5am on Tuesday morning so set those alarms and prepare for a few yawns at work if you're tuning in down under.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Palace vs Liverpool live from 7am Tuesday morning. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Palace vs Liverpool kicks off at 12.30am Tuesday New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the Premier League from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.