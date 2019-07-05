Cricket World Cup final to get free live stream from Sky Sports...if England make it

Should England make the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, July 14 - and it's a big should - Sky has announced that it will make the match absolutely free to watch on TV in the UK.

England confirmed their place in the last four of the tournament on Wednesday thanks to a resounding win over New Zealand. It's looking likely that they will face India in the semi-final next Thursday, which would be a match-up between the world's number 1 and 2 ranked ODI cricket teams. A win would see them face Australia or New Zealand in the grand final at Lord's.

Sky hasn't yet confirmed on what channel the match would be shown, but has made it clear that the benevolent move will only be made if England can win their semi-final. If they don't, you'll still need a Sky TV package to watch.

Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “We are proud to be the broadcaster for a home Cricket World Cup – one of the world’s biggest and most exciting sporting events.

"Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a ‘once in a generation’ moment of a home team in a big final on home soil. So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment.”

Read more: How to watch every single game with a Cricket World Cup live stream

Live stream the Cricket World Cup final from anywhere in the world

When England make the final (OK, we're going with blind confidence) the only thing stopping you catching the game is if you happen to be abroad on that Sunday. That's because the cricket coverage will inevitably be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN as our number one favourite. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Sticks, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan and a 49% discount right now. Or it comes with a 30 day money back guarantee if you just want to give it a try before signing up all the way.