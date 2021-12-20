Corsair's powerful new DDR5 RAM kit is yet another component you can't buy

Audio player loading…

Another day, another awesome computing component we can’t get our hands on. The latest item in limited supply is Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB – a powerful new DDR5 RAM kit that will bring impressive processing speeds to any rig it’s incorporated into.

Corsair’s Dominator Platinum 32GB DDR5 RAM kit comes as a pair of 16GB sticks which can be bought with a max clock speed of 6.2GHz. For comparison, the 32GB DDR4 Dominator Platinum kit relied on four 8GB sticks and could only be bought at a maximum clock speed of 4GHz; even in its early days DDR5 is already helping to produce some of the best RAM options for 2021.

This power boost is even more astonishing when you incorporate liquid nitrogen cooling. While we wouldn’t advise that you try this at home, user Mllrkllr88 achieved a liquid-cooled combined clock speed of 8,149 GHz – the 7th-highest score on HWBot's rankings for memory frequency.

Good luck getting your hands on this new component though, as, much as we’ve seen with other sought-after gadgets like the RTX 3080 GPUs and PS5, stock for the DDR5 Dominator Platinum kit is exceptionally hard to find, due to a combination of the ongoing chip shortages and scalpers snatching up what little supply there is.



We've only managed to find Corsair's DDR5 RAM kit on resale sites like eBay – where users will happily sell you the component for at least double its RRP, if not considerably more.

Given that we’ve seen this same situation play out across the industry for over a year and a half with other components, it’s impossible to say when stock counts will improve. If you’re hoping to get your hands on a DDR5 RAM kit we'd advise you to follow stock alerts as closely as you can, and don't buy a component at reseller prices unless you're absolutely desperate and are sure the seller is genuine.