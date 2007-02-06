Trending

Nintendo Wii demolishes PS3 in Japan

Outsells its counterpart by three to one

Sales of the Nintendo Wii console in Japan are almost 300 percent stronger than those of the rival Sony PlayStation 3 . Enterbrain, Japan's biggest magazine publisher, said yesterday that in January the Wii sold 405,000 Wii units while Sony shifted only 148,000 Playstation3s.

The two Japan-based consoles from Nintendo and Sony are involved in a three-way battle with Microsoft's Xbox 360 .

The reasons for the Wii's success couldn't be any clearer; its lower price, wider range of titles and a more unique approach to gaming are combining to win the day against a vastly more expensive and traditional PS3 console.

Sony losses

And poor sales are not the only factors that Sony will be worried about. While Nintendo is making a profit on every Wii console sold, Sony is taking a thumping loss on every Playstation3 it shifts. In fact the figures roughly work out that Sony loses the equivalent to the retail price of a Wii or Xbox 360 for every PS3 it flogs.

These losses come in spite of the fact that Sony is retailing the cheapest PS3 model for 49,980 yen (£210), double the price of the Nintendo Wii.

Sony losses on the PS3 will not be so bad in the UK though. Brits will have to cough up £425 when Sony launches the PS3 in the UK in March.

