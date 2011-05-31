Toshiba's Qosmio X770 gaming laptop offers 'mind-blowing' 3D

Toshiba's latest gaming laptop, the Qosmio X770, promises super-speedy response times, mega-powerful processing and 3D visuals that will blow your mind - at least that's what Toshiba says.

With a 17.3-inch Full HD screen, the Toshiba Qosmio X770 rocks a quad-core Intel i7 processor alongside 8GB of memory and a 500GB hard drive.

The stereoscopic 3D graphics are powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 560M graphics card with 1.5GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory, which all sounds like a perfect 3D graphical storm.

You'll need active shutter specs, though, which link up to an infrared emitter in the screen's bezel.

Several-D

As well as 3D gaming, the laptop has a Blu-ray drive for 3D movie playback, can do 2- to 3D conversion and even has dual HD webcams so you can video chat in 3D, if that's the sort of thing that floats your boat.

Music and movie playback should be pretty nice with integrated Harman Kardon speakers and subwoofer working alongside the Dolby Digital Advanced Audio.

As well as USB 3.0, Bluetooth 3.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, the laptop comes in a serious, manly design with red highlights, speaker grilles and mesh-effect patterns galore.

There's no word yet on the Qosmio X770 UK pricing, but the laptop is slated for a July 2011 release date, at which point we should find out how many notes it will set you back.