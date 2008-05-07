Reviewed: Sony Vaio TP2 media PC

While the fabled 'digital home' is still yet to materialise in any meaningful way, it's certainly a lot closer now than it was five years ago.

Media streamers that wirelessly stream music and movies from your PC onto your living room television, are now widely available.

And some people think that the next step is for people to embrace the standalone media PC. It sits under your TV like a games console or a DVD player – except it's a fully fledged computer running Windows Vista.

Digital home

Sony has thrown a lot of money and effort at this market in the last few years, and the fruit of that labour comes to us in the form of the Sony Vaio TP2 media PC.

It comes packing a 2.1GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 500GB of storage, a Blu-ray drive, and various connectivity options including HDMI.

It’s an extraordinary machine. Very powerful. It looks pretty too. And there aren’t many people who wouldn’t want to have one in their living rooms. But how much does it cost?

