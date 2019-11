Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane is to promote the wonders of Microsoft's Windows 7, with a specially created

version of the show

.

Tentatively titled 'Family Guy Presents: Seth & Alex's Almost Live Comedy Show,' a short preview of the show has been posted to YouTube, which shows Stewie using Windows 7 while Brian looks on.

Watch it below...

The deal was made with Fox, the production company behind the hit show, and will be part of a Seth McFarlane night on Fox's US channel.