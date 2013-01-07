Trending
 

HP Envy monitor get Beats speakers, plus some new Pavilions

Nothing says audiophile like monitor speakers

HP has not only outed a new range of Pavilion IPS monitors, providing us with five different sizes between 20- and 27-inches, but also offered up the Envy 27 monitor which brings built in speakers with Beats Audio.

Vegas had provided a traditional showcase for HP's products and CES 2013 has proven no different.

HP has not been shy in using its Beats license on any product it can wave at a trade show, and this has continued through its monitor range - the Envy 27 also bringing a slim profile, edge-to-edge glass and a $499 price tag (around £307, but with no official word on UK release).

Dre-less Pavilion

The Envy 27 will capture the headlines and the attention of Dr Dre lovers everywhere, but the Pavilion range also merits a mention, not least because we've yet to meet anyone who uses monitor speakers.

Four of the five monitors offer up 1920x1080 Full HD resolution - as well as HDMI, DVI-D and VGA ports.

The poor relation is the 20xi which is 1600 by 900 and has no HDMI. You'll probably see it sitting in a very small corner and crying HD Ready resolution tears.

