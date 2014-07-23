Trending
 

You can try Apple's OS X Yosemite beta starting from tomorrow

Just remember - it's still in development

For the first time since way back in 2000, Apple is letting the public have an early play with its latest OS, the newest of which is OS X Yosemite.

You'll be able to access the beta version of the operating system starting July 24 (that's tomorrow), ahead of its autumn/fall release.

The beta is totally free but you'll need to sign up over on Apple's site. Remember though, this is still in development, so you can expect a few bugs and crashes.

In fact, Apple recommends installing it on a secondary Mac in case, you know, you've just got one lying around.

Our full preview of Yosemite will be up shortly. Stay tuned...

