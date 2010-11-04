Skype 5.0 for Mac arrives in beta

Skype 5.0 for Mac has arrived in beta, with the popular communications tool aiming to provide a "more Mac-like experience".

Skype was keen to overhaul the look and feel of its software to make sure that Apple fans enjoyed using the service.

"It was worth the wait – the new Skype 5.0 is now available for Mac today in beta, introducing a revamped look and feel that simplifies navigation and provides a more Mac-like experience," blogged Skype's Krishna Panicker.

Ease-of-use

"For example, the Skype app has been brought together in one window for ease-of-use, and the Mac address book has been integrated, making it possible for you to call, IM and SMS your contacts when they are online or offline."

The new features in Skype 5.0 include a new call-control bar, a search chat content option, Offline IM and a Floating Contacts Monitor.

But the headline addition is group video calling – which could well prove a major reason to upgrade.