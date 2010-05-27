Sky Mobile TV lands on the iPad

Sky has announced that its mobile TV service is coming to the iPad. The app is similar to the iPhone version, in that it allows live access to Sky Sports and Sky News.

Unlike the iPhone app, the iPad version has been optimised for the bigger screen and it also comes with a handy EPG so you can see what goodies are on offer over a 24 hour period.

"Whether it's a Sky+HD box, games console, internet connected TV or set-top box, iPhone or iPad, Sky believes in giving customers the ultimate flexibility over how they access the content they love," said Emma Lloyd, director of mobile at Sky about the app.

When it comes to cost, subscription to Sky Mobile TV for iPad is currently £6 a month for existing Sky TV and Sky Player TV customers who take Sky Sports and £35 a month for all other customers (both Sky and non-Sky TV).

Even though the iPad has just launched in the UK, the arrival of this app and iPlayer functionality shows that it is quickly becoming a device to devour video content on, regardless of its resistance to Flash.

The Sky Mobile TV application for the iPad is available now from the App Store on iPad or at: www.itunes.com/appstore.