Report: new iTunes won't arrive until end of November

It seems like forever ago, but alongside the unveiling of the iPhone 5, Apple also revealed a new and improved iTunes would soon arrive.

The time has stretched for iTunes 11 to drop, and now it appears eager iTuners will have to wait even longer: a report now has the overhaul taking place near the end of next month.

"The new iTunes is taking longer than expected and we wanted to take a little extra time to get it right," Apple spokesman Tom Neuymar reportedly said in a statement.

"We look forward to releasing this new version of iTunes with its dramatically simpler and cleaner interface and seamless integration with iCloud before the end of November."

Long time coming

News of the new iTunes first arrived Sept. 12. While the world scrambled to get its hands on the latest Apple handset, mental notes were made that the Cupertino firm pegged late October as the time to look for iTunes 11.

Reports surfaced last week that an overhauled tunes (and more) service would launch soon after Apple's announcement for the iPad mini, but those hopes soon fizzled.

Apple reportedly hasn't offered any explanation for the delay, though fresh management shakeups might be to blame.

That, or the company is simply more wary of releasing half-baked upgrades after its Maps embarrassment.

What we do know is that the new iTunes promises a full-window interface, new library view, new MiniPlayer, Facebook integration, iCloud integration and the death of Ping.

For a complete look of what TechRadar expects to see in iTunes 11 when it finally arrives, check out our complete "what you need to know" rundown.

Via AllThingsD