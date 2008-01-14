Live Macworld coverage this week

Now CES has drawn to a close, it's time to start prepping for Apple's annual Macworld Expo. The conference starts today and runs until 18 January in San Francisco.

Our colleagues at MacFormat will be live-blogging the all-important keynote speech from Steve Jobs on Tuesday evening. Last year, Apple announced the Apple TV, iPhone, new colours for the iPod shuffle, two billion songs on iTunes and showed us glimpses of Leopard.

This year, we're hoping for a revamped Apple TV, iPhone 2 (the 3G one), 3rd party iPhone/iPod touch apps, ultra-thin MacBooks and iTunes movie rentals. And who knows, maybe Jobs will surprise the Mac faithful with "one more thing...". A Mac Tablet is everyone's favourite rumour.

MacFormat's coverage kicks off tomorrow. You'll find their live-blog page here.