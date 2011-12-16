iTunes Match subscriptions halted in UK

Apple has temporarily ceased accepting new subscribers to its iTunes Match music subscriptions service less than 24 hours after its official UK launch.

The £21.99-a-year service opened its doors outside of the US on Thursday, following a week of false starts and 'accidental' launches across new territories in Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia.

Users in the UK were able to sign-up for the yearly subscription, which makes high-quality iTunes versions of your music collection files available to stream through iCloud, last night.

However, new members attempting to register through iTunes are now greeted with the message: "iTunes Match is temporarily not accepting new subscribers. Check back later."

Teething problems

The decision to take down new sign-ups may be related to users in several territories experiencing problems with usernames and passwords.

Earlier this week Apple issued refunds to iTunes users who had signed-up following an accidental launch in the new territories.

Apple will be keen to get the problems sorted, with iTunes Match representing a pretty cool Christmas gift for those on the look-out for last minute gifts.

Via: MacRumors