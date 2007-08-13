Is one of Apple's new stores near you?

Apple is reported to be recruiting staff for new stores worldwide, with several UK openings planned. The UK stores are said to be in Exeter, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Reading and Brighton.

The Exeter branch will be in the city's Princesshay development, currently under construction. Other stores will be in The Oracle centre in Reading, in Milton Keynes' central shopping mall, the Lakeside shopping complex and Glasgow's Buchanan Street.

Apple now has 150 outlets worldwide including nine in the UK. Premium Reseller stores operate in other locations. These are reseller stores kitted out in Apple Store-esque white with similar furniture and signage.

Apple is also to open two Australian stores in Melbourne and Sydney. There are Apple Stores in the US, Canada and Japan as well.