iOS 4.3 officially announced

Apple has unveiled iOS 4.3 at its iPad 2 event in San Francisco - a new operating system for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The new OS features enhancements to AirPlay where applications or websites will be able to activate the feature to stream to Apple TV.

Another much sought-after enhancement has been added in, with Apple finally allowing your iPhone 4 to act as a Wi-Fi hotspot to pump your 3G signal around.

The new version of the iOS platform also features Photo Booth and FaceTime for the iPad 2 as well. The former will allow you to manipulate images in the same way as on the Mac, with Apple pointing out that the new iPad 2 is so powerful it can manage 9 video streams at once.

The Facetime update doesn't add a huge amount, basically adding the iPad 2 into the list of products that can support Apple's video calling service (on top of the iPhone 4, iPod Touch and more recently, Macs).

iOS 4.3 release date

iOS 4.3 will be a free download on March 11, iPhone 4 and 3GS as well as the last two generations of iPod Touch.