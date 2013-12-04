Could the new Mac Pro be prepping for a December 16 release date?

The long-awaited Apple Mac Pro desktop may finally see the light of day on December 16, according to a third-party German retailer.

The 9.9-inch-high powerhouse, with its glossy cylindrical black chassis, was first unveiled at WWDC in June and previewed again during Apple's iPhone launch in September.

However, Apple has yet to commit to a release date for the redesigned, reimagined desktop PC, first promising 'late 2013,' and then updating the estimate to 'December' more recently.

Now authorised Apple dealer Conrad Electronics is taking pre-orders, promising shipping availability on Monday, December 16.

Unofficial estimate

If the unofficial release date proves to be accurate, the new Pro is only likely to be sat under the Christmas trees of the wealthiest Mac fans. It starts at $2,999 (around £1,846/AU$3,088).

Despite its diminutive size, the new Mac Pro can handle a 12-core Intel Xeon E5 processor and up to 64GB of RAM, so users will be able to see where there hard-earned cash goes beyond that swell design.

You can see how we fared with the new Mac Pro in our hands-on review.

Via MacRumors