Apple responds to Lodsys in-app purchase claims

Apple has fired back at the company that has been demanding money from App Store application developers, alleging patent infringement.

Patent holding company Lodsys has been trolling app-makers whose creations feature in-app purchases, claiming that functionality infringes on its patented technology.

However, Apple has written to the company, requesting that it stop hassling developers saying there is zero grounds for the claims, as Apple has already licensed the technology on behalf of its iOS devs.

Expressly licensed

Part of the letter, which was sent on Monday by Apple Senior VP Bruce Sewell reads: "Apple is undisputedly licensed to these patents and the App Makers are protected by that license.

"Thus the technology that is targeted in your notice letters is technology that Apple is expressly licensed under the Lodsys patents to offer Apple's App Makers.

"These licensed products and services enable Apple's App Makers to communicate with end users through the use of Apple's own licensed hardware, software, APIs, memory, servers, and interfaces, including Apple's App Store.

"Because Apple is licensed under Lodsys' patents to offer such technology to its App Makers, the App Makers are entitled to use this technology free from any infringement claims by Lodsys."