Apple posts Steve Jobs tribute video on 1-year anniversary of his death

On the one-year anniversary of his death, Apple has posted a tribute video on its homepage to the man whom many credit with revolutionizing the personal computing landscape.

In poignant black and white photos, Steve Jobs is seen holding and heard extolling Apple products from the iMac to the iPod to the iPhone as Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 plays gently in the background.

"It's in Apple's DNA that technology alone is not enough," a recording of Jobs said.

"It's technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities that yields us the result that makes our heart sing."

He even quoted hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

Check out the video below:

Cook's message

Tim Cook, who took over for Jobs after he left the company in August 2011, months before Jobs' death from pancreatic cancer, also posted a message that follows the video.

Calling his death "a sad and difficult time for all of us," Cook wrote he hopes Friday will be a day of reflection on what Jobs' life held and "the many ways he made the world a better place."

"One of the greatest gifts Steve gave to the world is Apple," the message read. "No company has ever inspired such creativity or set such high standards for itself.

"Our values originated from Steve and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple."

From Apple