Apple iTunes announcement: full coverage

UPDATE: The entire back catalogue from The Beatles is now on iTunes at 99p per track.

Steve Jobs, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are, of course, over the moon:

"We're really excited to bring the Beatles' music to iTunes," said Sir Paul McCartney. "It's fantastic to see the songs we originally released on vinyl receive as much love in the digital world as they did the first time around."

"I am particularly glad to no longer be asked when the Beatles are coming to iTunes," said Ringo Starr. "At last, if you want it - you can get it now - The Beatles from Liverpool to now! Peace and Love, Ringo."

"We love the Beatles and are honoured and thrilled to welcome them to iTunes," said Steve Jobs. "It has been a long and winding road to get here. Thanks to the Beatles and EMI, we are now realising a dream we've had since we launched iTunes ten years ago."

The original article, posted on 15 November, appears below.

Apple has updated its main Apple.com page with a rather cryptic message about changes to iTunes.

"Tomorrow is just another day. That you'll never forget," is the statement which is currently adorning Apple's web page and one which doesn't give much away.

Other than the statement there is an "exciting announcement from iTunes" incoming.

For those in the UK, expect what will be a major upate to the iTunes service 3pm 16 November, with the event starting at 10am in New York.

iTunes announcement rumours



So, what will Apple launch? Could it be the streaming iTunes service that has been rumoured for so long?

Or will it be something to do with the iOS4.2 update – an update which has been delayed until the end of November?

You never know, it might be that the company is giving up on Ping. Considering it has just added the service to the iPad, this may well be more wishful thinking on TechRadar's part.

For now we'll set the rumour bar high and go with Beatles coming to iTunes via streaming.

That and Jobs has lost himself Tron-like in the iTunes interface.