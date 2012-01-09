LG's latest monitors unveiled

LG's TVs may have stolen much of the attention, but its monitor line-up has also been given a key boost, with four new arrivals.

The DM92, DM82, DM52 and D43 IPS monitors all offer 2D to 3D conversion - as LG looks to continue to blur the line of where TV's start and monitors end.

"The 2011 IPS monitor line-up shows LG's continued commitment to deliver innovative products that provide consumers with the most immersive home entertainment experience possible." said LG US home entertainment senior VP Jay Vandenbree.

LG DM92

The headliner, as the naming would suggest, is the DM92 - which has a design 'mirroring' the slim bezel Cinema TV range.

It's a 27 inch display and uses the LG FPR 3D display tech - with the Korean giant suggesting that it enables consistent colour and brightness from wide angles.

The DM82 series offers up a 23 inch panel, 7w speakers built in and a 'futuristic' design - which consists of a metallic neck and square base.

The more budget-friendly DM52 range comes at 27 and 23 inch , while the D43 offers up another option for those looking for a TV Monitor combination.

We're yet to get a UK release date, but the monitors will hit the US in the first quarter of 2012.