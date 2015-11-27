The best computing and component deals for Black Friday 2015

There's deals all over the place this Black Friday and in PC-land is no different. There are a host of fantastic prices hitting for everything from graphics cards and SSDs to controllers and full blown desktop PCs.

So whether you're looking to upgrade your current gaming rig, find something awesome to plug into it or start from scratch with a brand new machine these are the deals for you.

PC and component deals for Black Friday 2015

Desktop PCs

Scan 3XS Strix Black Gaming PC i5, GTX 970, 8GB DDR4. Save £100 now £899.99 at Scan

Scan 3XS Vulcan Black Gaming PC i5, R9 390, 8GB DDR4. Save £100 now £849.99 at Scan

Lenovo C40 All-in-One PC with free Windows 10 upgrade for now £329 at Amazon UK

OcUK Gaming "Titan Riptide" Intel Core i7 5820K @ 4.2GHz Overclocked Six Core Gaming PC, was £1,241.22, now £1,151.22 at Overclockers UK

Chassis

In-Win D-Frame Mini-ITX Orange Chassis A great ITX open air case from In-Win. Save £100 now£149 at Overclockers UK

Corsair Obsidian 750D Corsair's most popular chassis now £99.98 at Scan

BitFenix Shinobi XL E-ATX Chassis The perfect full tower case now half price. Save £55 now£69.95 at Overclockers UK

BitFenix Phenom ITX Cube Case 50% off this great value ITX Chassis. now £29.99 at Overclockers UK

BitFenix Colossus M Mini ITX - Black, was £64.99, now £27.95 at Overclockers UK

Phanteks Mini XL Midi Tower Case - Black, was £144.95, now £71.99 at Overclockers UK

Monitors

Acer 27" 4K IPS panel Perfect colour reproduction, and stunning viewing angles. Save £27 now£379.99 at Scan

Asus PB287Q 28" 4K TN 60Hz Panel 4K for almost £300? What's not to love? Save £80 now£309.95 at Overclockers UK

Acer Predator X34 34" 3440x1440 IPS G-SYNC WideScreen Super-Wide ZeroFrame Curved LED Monitor, was £989.99, now £929.99 at Overclockers Uk

Gaming Monitor AOC gaming monitor now £95.99 at CCL Online

Gaming Monitor 24-inch gaming monitor now £275.99 at Amazon UK

Processor

Intel Core i7-5930K 6 Cores, 12 Threads and a hell of a lot of PCIe lanes. Save £67 now £373.19 at Scan

Memory

Corsair Vengeance 16GB LPX DDR4 3000MHz 2x8GB DDR4 3000 MHz kit. Save £13 off now £82 at Scan

Kingston HyperX Savage Red 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 PC3-19200C11 2400MHz Dual Channel Kit (HX324C11SRK2/16), was £73.99, now £64.99 at Overclockers UK

Graphics cards

XFX Radeon R9 390 DD Great value GPU for 1440p. Save £30 now £229.99 at Overclockers UK

Inno3D GeForce GTX 980 Ti Hybrid Top of the line GTX 980 Ti. Save £80 now £549.95 at Overclockers UK

Gainward GeForce GTX 980 "Triple Fan" 4096MB GDDR5 Graphics Card, was £419.99, now £349.99 at Overclockers UK

SSDs

SanDisk Ultra II 960GB SSD 1TB of SSD storage for £150? You've got to be kidding? Save £100 now £150 at Ebuyer

Bargain 240GB SSD Speedy SanDisk SSD, now £39.99 at Amazon UK

SanDisk SSD 240GB SanDisk SSD now £47.99 at Ebuyer

Sandisk X300 512GB SSD 512 GB and a 5 year warranty? What's not to love. now £99.95 at Overclockers UK

Toshiba SSD Incredibly cheap 480GB SSD down to now £99.99 at Amazon UK

Samsung EVO SSD Pick up this Samsung 250GB SSD reduced to now £57.98 at Amazon UK

Gaming Mice

Razer Deathadder Chroma Razer's signature mouse is back in full RGB colour! Save yourself £17 now £47.99 at Currys

Zowie FK1 High Performance Gaming Mouse After the perfect fps gaming mouse with perfect precision? Save £15 now £34.99 at Overclockers UK

Razer Abyssus Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse A solid and dependable gaming mouse. Save £17 now £22.98 at Ebuyer

Logitech Gaming Mouse This gaming mouse from Logitech is now £39.89 at Amazon UK

Steering wheel

Logitech G920 Driving Racing Wheel Perfect PC gaming racing setup. Save £120. now £179.99 at Currys

Gaming Keyboards

Razer Blackwidow Chroma RGB Mechanical Keyboard Grab Razer's stunning RGB mechanical full size. Saving £40 now £109.99 at Currys

Corsair K65 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Fancy a shorter K70 RGB keyboard? Save £40 now £79.98 at Scan

Corsair K70 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Corsair's world famous K70 RGB keyboard with £45 off now £109.99 at Overclockers UK

Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Mechanical Keyboard 2014 Grab this great entry level mechanical keyboard for a steal. £20 off now £49.99 at Overclockers UK

Logitech K400 Wireless touch keyboard, now £34.99 at Amazon UK

Roccat Keyboard Illuminated gaming keyboard for now £39.99 at Amazon UK

Ducky Shine 4 Mechanical Keyboard Dual Blue / Red LED Blue Cherry MX Switch - UK Layout, was £119.99, now £89.99 at Overclockers UK