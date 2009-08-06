Hitachi unveils 2TB 7200 RPM drive

Hitachi has produced the world's first two terabyte 7200 rpm HDD, with the race to have the biggest storage device showing no sign of abating.

WD rolled out a 2TB drive earlier in the year, but Hitachi's mammoth HDD is significantly faster at 7200rpm compared to WD's 5400.

The Hitachi 2TB Deskstar 7K2000 has a 32MB cache, 3Gb/s SATA interface and no fixed date for the UK market, although it launches in the US this week.

Proven, reliable solutions

"The new Deskstar 7K2000 reflects our ongoing commitment to provide customers, channel partners and OEMs with proven, reliable solutions for enabling desktop computers, gaming systems, workstations and desktop RAID arrays," said Brendan Collins, vice president of marketing, Hitachi GST.

"At Hitachi, we continue to offer one of the broadest product lines in the world with a focus on delivering industry-leading hard drives that meet the reliability, performance, capacity and power needs of a variety of traditional and emerging market segments."

Via Engadget