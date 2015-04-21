Leaks detail Intel's plans for Broadwell and Skylake

Another day, another couple of leaks that reveal a little more about what Intel has planned for its Broadwell and Skylake families this year.

Kicking things off with Broadwell, a slide reported by WCCF Tech almost certainly confirms that the desktop incarnation of the popular chip will gets its first outing at Computex 2015 in June.

The slide goes on to say that the fifth-generation Intel Core processor will be the first LGA-socketed CPU to have Intel Iris Pro graphics, will take the form of a 65W TDP unlocked version, and have embedded DRAM as part of the package

Intel's Skylake range, meanwhile, is ready to include a pair of "enthusiast-class" CPUs later this year that will bring a new level of power and efficiency to the range, according to Kit Guru.

All eyes on Computex

The range of quad-core processors kicks off with the Core i5-6600K chip clocked at 3.50GHz that can be turbo-boosted to 3.90GHz and is complemented by 6MB last-level cache, a dual-channel DDR3/DDR4 memory controller with 1600MHz or 2133MHz support. It also offers a 95W TDP, LGA1151 packaging and integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000.

Alongside this the Core i7-6700K shares the same features except but is clocked at 4.0GHz frequency (4.20GHz Turbo Boost) and a 8MB last-level cache. Both Broadwell and Skylake are built using a 14nm process and further details on both products will likely be unveiled at Computex 2015 in June.