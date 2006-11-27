Thanko's latest: USB hub or gold bar?

Economists say the perception of wealth is often more important than the actual money in our pockets, so Thanko 's new gold bar USB hub is bound to help boost that illusion of riches.

The ¥5,980 (£27) Gold Ingot Hub is inscribed with various faux hallmarks and the words "Fake Gold" just so baffled onlookers know what they're dealing with. There are eight USB 2.0 ports and the hub is powered from a mains adapter.

To keep things real (or fake), each hub is filled with metal to give it a believable 2.3kg weight. As usual, wait a few weeks and an international version is likely to be available online at Thanko's Rare Mono online shop. J Mark Lytle