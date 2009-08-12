Logitech Desktop MK 700 announced

Logitech has announced the latest addition to its keyboard and mouse range, with the Logitech Wireless Desktop MK 700 bringing a keyboard that promises to cradle your fingers.

Announced on the company's official blog, the MK7000 keyboard features Logitech's Incurve keys to make typing more comfortable, as well as an integrated LCD dashboard to 'keep you in touch with the status of important keyboard functions'.

"If you spend hours in front of your computer each week and are looking for a way to be more comfortable and productive, you should consider the newly announced Logitech Wireless Desktop MK 700 mouse-and-keyboard combination," said devices VP Rory Dooley.

Being a desktop set, you also get your hands on a curvy mouse that brings the well-appreciated Logitech mousewheel that can be switched from ratcheted to freewheel.

We'll update you on pricing and availability when the company gets round to telling us.