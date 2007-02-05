Buffalo mouse stows cable inside itself

Now that we've more or less removed all the balls from mice and done away with the gunk they accumulate it's time to start working on doing something about those cables that are forever dangling off the desk for cats or children to pull down. Buffalo Technology Japan has a cheap solution to the wireless option and its tiresome battery charging.

For JPY3,980 (£17), the BLMU-R/S series mice come with a switch that can be flicked to perform the vacuum-cleaner trick of retracting the cord all the way into the body. Presto - no more dangling cables.