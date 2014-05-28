AOC releases UK's cheapest 4K monitor at £499

AOC has launched the first 4K monitor - the U2868PQU - in the country with a suggested retail price of less than £500. The monitor is available for preorder at Ebuyer with delivery expected from early June.

It is a 28-inch model with a 3864 x 2160 resolution; it has four USB ports, DVI, D-Sub, DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 inputs alongside a pair of speakers and an audio jack; the panel can be rotated in portrait mode.

Other notable features include a TN panel, 1 billion colours, a response time of 1ms, MHL, VESA mount and a three-year onsite warranty.

Cheaper monitors on the way

AOC's status as the cheapest monitor in the country might be short lived though as Samsung will unveil a new LED monitor soon, the U28D590DS, which is also on preorder for well under £500 but will go on sale in July.

Asus is also expected to launch an affordable 4K monitor for under £600 in the first half of the year.

AOC's parent company, TPV Technology, owns TP Vision, which in turn owns the Philips TV/display brand as well as Envision. As such, one can expect 4K monitors under these brands to come to market fairly soon.