Nvidia unveils GeForce GTX 570 graphics card

Nvidia has introduced the GeForce GTX 570 graphics card – offering a more affordable option for those who could not afford its big brother the GTX 580.
The Nvidia GTX 570 is priced at around £289, and offers 15 streaming multiprocessors and 480 CUDA cores.
"Leveraging the same GF110 GPU used in the GTX 580, the GTX 570 delivers best in class gaming performance that's 25 per cent faster than the GTX 470 and with its vapor chamber cooling, it maintains the 580's quiet acoustics as well," says Nvidia.
"The GeForce GTX 570 brings 'DX11 Done Right' for performance-minded enthusiasts and superb image quality just in time for the holidays."
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 specifications:
Processing Units Graphics Processing Clusters4
Streaming Multiprocessors15
CUDA Cores 480
Texture Units 60
ROP Units 40
Graphics Clock (Fixed Function Units)732 MHz
Processor Clock (CUDA Cores)1464 MHz
Memory Clock (Data rate) 3800 MHz
MemoryL2 Cache Size 640KB
Total Video Memory 1280MB GDDR5
Memory Interface 320-bit
Total Memory Bandwidth 152 GB/s
Fillrate Texture Filtering Rate (Bilinear) 43.9 GigaTexels/sec
Fabrication Process 40 nm
Transistor Count 3 Billion
2 x Dual-Link DVI-I
1 x Mini HDMI
Form Factor Dual Slot
Power Connectors 2 x 6-pin
Recommended Power Supply 550 Watts
Thermal Design Power (TDP)[1]219 Watts
Thermal Threshold 97° C