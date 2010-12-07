Nvidia unveils GeForce GTX 570 graphics card

Nvidia has introduced the GeForce GTX 570 graphics card – offering a more affordable option for those who could not afford its big brother the GTX 580.

The Nvidia GTX 570 is priced at around £289, and offers 15 streaming multiprocessors and 480 CUDA cores.

"Leveraging the same GF110 GPU used in the GTX 580, the GTX 570 delivers best in class gaming performance that's 25 per cent faster than the GTX 470 and with its vapor chamber cooling, it maintains the 580's quiet acoustics as well," says Nvidia.

"The GeForce GTX 570 brings 'DX11 Done Right' for performance-minded enthusiasts and superb image quality just in time for the holidays."

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 specifications:

Processing Units Graphics Processing Clusters4

Streaming Multiprocessors15

CUDA Cores 480

Texture Units 60

ROP Units 40

Graphics Clock (Fixed Function Units)732 MHz

Processor Clock (CUDA Cores)1464 MHz

Memory Clock (Data rate) 3800 MHz

MemoryL2 Cache Size 640KB

Total Video Memory 1280MB GDDR5

Memory Interface 320-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth 152 GB/s

Fillrate Texture Filtering Rate (Bilinear) 43.9 GigaTexels/sec

Fabrication Process 40 nm

Transistor Count 3 Billion

2 x Dual-Link DVI-I

1 x Mini HDMI

Form Factor Dual Slot

Power Connectors 2 x 6-pin

Recommended Power Supply 550 Watts

Thermal Design Power (TDP)[1]219 Watts

Thermal Threshold 97° C