Nvidia denies chipset exit story

Nvidia has moved to deny stories that it has toyed with the idea of getting out of the chipset market entirely.

A report in Digitimes suggested that the chip manufacturer would be stepping away from chipsets, a group of circuitboards and chips that are normally marketed together under one brand.

But the company has swiftly rebuffed the "completely groundless" story, stating that it has "no intention of getting out of the chipset business."

Nvidia insists that its media and communications processors (MCP) division is "As strong as it has ever been for both AMD and Intel platforms."

The chipset arm of Nvidia is believed to account for close to a fifth of the company's turnover, although analysts have pointed out that the gross margin for chipsets is significantly lower than in other areas of the business.