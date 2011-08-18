Sapphire's Sandy Bridge Pure Platinum Z68 mobo arrives

Sapphire has announced the latest addition to its motherboard range with the Pure Platinum Z68 bringing support for the latest SandyBridge processors from Intel.

The Sapphire Pure Platinum Z68 is a full ATX board with socket LGA1155 for the latest Core i3, i5 and i7 processors.

The mobo has four dual channel memory sockets, two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports (plus 8 on headers).

SATA overload

Also on offer is Gigabit LAN, Bluetooth, four SATA II 3G ports and two SATA III 6G ports.

Video output options include CPU-VGA, DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort – any two of which can be used at the same time.

For your graphics cards there are two PCI-E Gen3 x16 slots spaced to allow CrossFireX link up, and there is an additional PCI-E x16 slot and three standard PCI slots.

The Sapphire Pure Platinum Z68 is available now through the usual channels.