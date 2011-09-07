AMD ships first Bulldozer processors

Processor company AMD has announced shipments of its first processor based on its Bulldozer architecture.

But don't go rushing to PC World just yet - the chips are only shipping to OEM customers at the moment, and many have been earmarked for large supercomputer installations.

The first chips, codenamed "Interlagos", have been in production since August, and are compatible with AMD's Opteron 6100 Series platforms and architecture.

The chips are the world's first 16-core x86 processor, and are part of AMD's complete product refresh.

Rather than being upgrades to AMD's rather tired architecture, the chips have been designed from the ground up by the world's second most important processor company.

'A monumental moment'

It's an important day for AMD, and Rick Bergman, AMD Products Group's senior vice president and general manager, can barely contain his excitement.

"This is a monumental moment for the industry as this first 'Bulldozer' core represents the beginning of unprecedented performance scaling for x86 CPUs," Bergman said.

"The flexible new 'Bulldozer' architecture will give Web and datacenter customers the scalability they need to handle emerging cloud and virtualisation workloads."