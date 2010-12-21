Adata Releases 6Gb A Second SSDs

Adata has come out with its S501 SATA 6Gb per second SSDs, available in a full range of sizes, just in time for the holidays.

The SSDs start with 64GB storage and go all the way up to 512GB, with 128MB of DDR3 cache. They utilize the Marvell controller and NAND flash to achieve speeds of 480MB/sec read and 310MB/s write

For High End Users

The S501 series has a standard 2.5in form factor device and gives full support for TRIM technology.

The new SSDs are aimed at the upper end of the market – not many are going to have SATA 6Gb/sec controllers – and the prices reflect that.

No official British pricing has yet been announced, but with price tags running from €170 (£143) to €1099, (£930) the sterling equivalents will put a sting in the wallet.