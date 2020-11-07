Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream: how to watch NCAA college football from anywhere

Arguably the biggest game of the NCAA football season so far, No. 1 ranked Clemson face No. 4 Notre Dame at South Bend this Saturday - but they'll be doing so without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center, as the gunslinger tested positive for Covid-19 recently. That's just the tip of a cursed iceberg for the Tigers, though, and the Fighting Irish have a real chance to rubber stamp their credentials as one of college football's elite programs. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream and watch college football online wherever you are right now.

Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream Clemson vs Notre Dame kicks off today (Saturday, November 7) at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am GMT in South Bend, Indiana where limited fans will be in attendance at the 80,000+ stadium. Full TV and college football live stream details are below - and you can watch from anywhere with the help of a good VPN.

Linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., and defensive tackle Tyler Davis have also been ruled out of action for the Tigers. It's far from ideal preparation for head coach Dabo Swinney, who knew this wasn't going to be easy even with a clean bill of health.

Both teams boast undefeated records coming into tonight's primetime clash, with Notre 6-0 and Clemson 7-0, and while the Tigers are still marginal favorites, they showed signs of weakness against Boston College last weekend, going 28-10 down at halftime before staging a second-half comeback.

Lawrence's replacement, DJ Uiagalelei, may or may not be a potential Heisman winner and No.1 NFL draft pick like Lawrence is expected to be next year - but he looked good at times against BC, though Notre Dame's mean D on the road is a very different test.

No pressure on the true freshman there, then! This looks set to be an epic game and featuring two AP top 5 teams as it does, is one of the most prestigious matchups in ACC history. Read on as we explain how to watch a Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream and watch college football online from anywhere today.

How to watch Clemson vs Notre Dame from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Today's Clemson vs Notre Dame game is being shown on NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm ET/4.30pm PT. If you have it as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the NBC website. For cord-cutters, life couldn't be easier, as NBC is also available to watch online via a number of over-the-top streaming services. In this case, we'd recommend trying Sling TV, which splits up its live college football options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. But by combining the two, you’ll get a $15 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network. The service also has a Sports Extra add-on for $10 a month that will give you access to BTN, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12 Network, ESPNU and ESPNews. Best of all, you can currently take advantage of a FREE Sling Blue + Sports Extra trial that will let you watch not only today's game, but loads more college football throughout the weekend. You can cancel any time within the three-day trial period. Don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Can I watch Clemson vs Notre Dame online in Canada?

College football isn't as big a deal in the Great White North as it is in the US and, huge as this game is, unfortunately it looks like there's no option for tuning into Clemson vs Notre Dame in Canada. But there are still plenty of ways for Canada-based fans to watch college football. DAZN offers a FREE trial and will show all of the Pac-12 Networks games this season, while TSN will show most of the games that air originally on ESPN in the US. You can also watch ESPN provided games in French on RDS. Elsewhere, the Big Ten Network (BTN) is available through the following cable providers: Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable, Shaw Direct and VMedia. Head to the relevant website of your service, log-in with your credentials, and you'll be able to stream the game online just like you'd watch it on TV - though there's no streaming-only option for B1G fans, unfortunately. However, anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Can I get a Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream in the UK?

Select college football games are broadcast by BT Sport in the UK and as a general rule of thumb will air on BT Sport ESPN. Much to our bemusement, Notre Dame vs Clemson isn't one of them this week, so we can only assume they don't have the necessary rights to ACC coverage. There are a number of games on offer, including the big Georgia vs Florida game, so if it's just college football you're after BT Sport is still a decent option. BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their service for just £10 extra a month and most Saturdays, you'll get a handful of the biggest NCAA college football games to choose from. If you don't want the commitment of a full BT TV contract, there's now also the option of the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 and lets you stream all the same channels you can watch on TV. Smartphones, tablets, consoles, and select streaming devices are all supported, but PCs, laptops, and web browsers aren't. Want to catch the college football action in the UK just like you would at home? Or tune back into your UK streaming service from abroad? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a compatible IP address so you can live stream as usual

For those Down Under, select college football coverage is available through Foxtel, which offers ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so you can stream the action on your laptop or other mobile device (logging in with your Foxtel ID). But as in the UK, Clemson vs Notre Dame is off the menu this weekend, so Tigers and Fighting Irish fans are out of luck. More general college football fans have a number of games to choose from, though. For cord cutters or anyone who prefers not to be locked into a lengthy contract, Kayo Sports is the official over-the-top service of Foxtel and offers extensive streaming-only coverage of all the provider's sports channels, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports. There's usually a healthy amount of NCAA football games to choose from and the streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan. The difference is that you watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.