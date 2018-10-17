Check out the freebies being offered with new Huawei Mate 20 Pro pre-order deals

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has landed, and it's brought some friends along with it. While the all-new-all-powerful Huawei handset is available for pre-order, loads of retailers are throwing in a few freebies to add a whole lot of value to your purchase.

You can see all of the early Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals in our price comparison at the foot of this page, but let us tell you about those fantastic freebies. We've counted over five retailers that are including the following items if you sign up with them by October 26:

Huawei Watch GT This isn't some old timepiece that Huawei found down the back of its sofa - this is the brand new smartwatch that the manufacturer launched at the same time as its new phones this week worth almost £200. On first impressions, we like the look of the battery length and the fitness smarts. And did we mention that it's free?

Huawei Wireless Charger In Huawei's attempts to keep speed with Samsung and iPhones, it's no surprise at all to see that the Mate 20 Pro is equip with wireless charging capabilities. Pre-order a Mate 20 Pro deal from one of the below retailers or networks and you won't have to worry about shelling out separately for a charger.

So combined, you're looking at freebies worth in excess of £250. A nice little bonus, especially considering that Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals aren't exactly what you'd call bargain basement.

These are the online phone shops and networks that we've seen offering these added extras...

Up to £250 trade-in with Carphone Warehouse

As we say, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is certainly not the cheapest smartphone on the market. But as well as the above freebies, Carphone Warehouse is making it more affordable by offering up to £250 back when you trade in your old handset.

Naturally the amount you get back all depends on what old phone you're rocking and the condition that it's in, but it's the easy way to save a chunk on your new mobile. I mean, what were you going to do with that old mobile anyway?

For more information, head straight to Carphone's dedicated trade-in guide and get an indication as to how much cash you're likely to receive back together with your brand new Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

See also: All of today's best mobile phone deals in the UK