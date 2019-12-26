Grab 2019's cheapest iPad deal in these Boxing Day sales

This iPad deal looks set to send you home with a 10.2-inch 2019 iPad for just £289 at Currys in the Boxing Day sales. At this price, we're not expecting stock to stick around until the end of the month, so if you've been waiting for the best price possible this year, you're shopping at the right time. This is the cheapest we've seen this iPad deal all year, so act fast to secure yours.

It’s got the same excellent A10 processor as the previous 9.7-inch version, but has more RAM tucked away under the hood. Even with 32GB capacity, you’ve still got plenty of headroom for all those great apps and streaming on iCloud. The 2019 iPad is already great value with a vibrant 10.2-inch screen, and excellent peripheral support in the form of the new Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

It’s quite simply brilliant at the basics, and a great entry into the world of Apple tablets. This, coupled with a solid, premium build quality, means you can't really go wrong if you’re looking for that last-minute gift for a special somebody.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | £349 £289 at Currys

This a Black Friday-esque iPad deal: the new Apple iPad 10.2 has only been this cheap once before. A bigger, more vibrant screen, heaps of RAM and great peripheral support make this a great proposition for most users. You can also pick up this iPad deal at Amazon if stock is dwindling in your area. View Deal

TechRadar's own Matt Swider gave the tablet a glowing appraisal in his iPad 10.2 review, highlighting the performance upgrade and great introductory price.

One thing to note is that although the new iPad has great accessories, the Smart Keyboard cover and Apple Pencil are sold separately. All this can add up quite quickly, but you can still have a great experience with the standalone package.

