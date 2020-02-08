Cheap Logitech gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset deals offer big savings this weekend

Logitech are offering up some fantastic gaming deals this weekend, with some excellent sales on cheap gaming headsets, keyboards and mice across the US and UK.

We're seeing some fantastic models on offer right now, like the G502 Hero gaming mouse on sale for just $34.99 / £49.99 and the Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard going for as little as $59.99. Plus, there are plenty of cheap gaming headset deals around, with our highlights starting at $44.98 / £34.99.

You'll find plenty of cheap gaming mouse deals and awesome keyboard and headset savings this weekend. Both wired and wireless options are included, and we're seeing some fantastic specs on offer too.

With all that said, there's a lot of Logitech gaming deals to scour, so we'll let you get straight to the good stuff.

Gaming mouse deals

Logitech gaming mouse deals in the US

Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB wired gaming mouse | $39.99 $20.99 at Walmart

This super cheap gaming mouse offers a superb sensor at this price, making every response instantaneous. You're saving a good $20 on this particular gaming mouse, with plenty more Logitech deals to take advantage of.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse | $59.99 $21.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something with a little more of a gaming aesthetic, this Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse deal is a fan favorite. You're picking up a fantastic price at Amazon for a gaming mouse with 8 programmable buttons and fantastic tracking speed.

Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse | $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic discount on an equally amazing gaming mouse from Logitech. The G502 SE Hero offers a pinpoint precise sensor with a wealth of customizable buttons, lightsync RGB and a set of weights for added personalization.

Logitech gaming mouse deals in the UK

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury wired gaming mouse | £49.99 £29.99 at Currys

The G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse comes in cheapest in the UK this weekend. This is an awesome price on the speedy pointer that boasts a wide range of programmable buttons, integration with other Logitech accessories, and fantastic response times.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | £51.99 £33.17 at Amazon

The G305 Lightspeed is a gaming mouse deal for those looking for a cheap wireless model that can easily slide into an office setting as well. You're getting excellent response times from the G305, particularly impressive seeing as wireless devices often lack in this area. Plus, you're saving about £18.82 at Amazon right now.

Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This is a stellar gaming mouse deal, and while we saw the Logitech G502 a little cheaper over Black Friday, this looks like the best it's going to get for a while. With a range of programmable buttons, a 16K sensor and adjustable onboard weights you're getting the best of both performance and customisation worlds here.

Cheap gaming keyboard deals

Logitech gaming keyboard deals in the US

Logitech G213 gaming keyboard | $69.99 $39.48 at Walmart

This is a brilliant RGB gaming keyboard for under $40. Spill-resistant, durable, customizable, and tactile, the Prodigy G213 keyboard offers a wide range of features and media functions to boot.

Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard | $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

What makes this cheap gaming keyboard deal stand out from the rest lies in its Bluetooth capabilities. While you can wire up your Logitech G613 for extra precision and response times, you can also take it on the go with multihost 2.4Ghz connectivity.

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mechanical gaming keyboard, the Logitech G Pro can offer a particularly interesting deal this weekend. You can save $50 on the RGB keyboard right now and experience excellent actuation times and durability with one of Logitech's most famous gaming keyboards.

Logitech gaming keyboard deals in the UK

Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard | £59.99 £39.99 at John Lewis

So you're looking for the tactile feel of a mechanical keyboard but you still want the precision and response times of something a little closer to the ground? The Logitech G213 Prodigy suits you perfectly. Plus, you can save £20 at John Lewis and take home a two-year guarantee as well.

Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboard | £99.99 £59.53 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish cheap gaming keyboard deal, but that's not to say it skimps on power. A mechanical keyboard with Romer-G switches, you're getting superb actuation and durability on your G413 keyboard.

Logitech G512 mechanical gaming keyboard | £99.99 £59.99 at Currys

Coming in at £60 despite an original asking price of £100, this Logitech mechanical keyboard deal offers responsive keystrokes and LightSync technology to keep your setup in tune. Plus, you've got USB pass through in here as well for extra charging and peripherals.

Gaming headset deals

Logitech gaming headset deals in the US

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset | $79.99 $44.98 at Walmart

This cheap Logitech wired gaming headset is certainly cheap, but it's not content with offering the bare minimum. 50mm drivers offer a gorgeous surround soundscape with 3D positional audio and a comfort-first design. Plus, unlike many gaming headsets, you can use the Logitech G432's with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $75.99 at Amazon

You can save $73 on this wireless gaming headset - perfect if you're not looking for an all-RGB number like other cheap options. These sleek and smooth cans are offering 7.1 surround sound courtesy of Logitech's own Pro G drivers. Plus, you'll be able to get 15 hours of juice out of them.



Logitech G935 wireless gaming headset | $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Sitting at just under $100, the Logitech G935 gaming headset is the most feature-rich we're highlighting today. You're getting full DTS:X 7.1 surround sound running on 2.4 Ghz wireless. Plus, a steady connection and RGB lighting compatible with Lightsync never go amiss either.



Logitech gaming headset deals in the UK

Logitech G332 wired gaming headset | £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Reduced down from their £50 asking price, the Logitech G332 gaming headphones offer fantastic value for money. Not only are you picking up stellar sound, but that noise cancelling mic will ensure you're coming through loud and clear.

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset | £139.99 £79.97 at Amazon

While they may not look like your average gaming headset (read, not covered in RGB lights), the Logitech G533 headphones do offer some fantastic specs for getting the most out of your games. 7.1 surround sound, 40mm proprietary Pro-G drivers, a noise cancelling mic, and 15 hours of battery life make this £79 price tag a steal.

