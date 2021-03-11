Cheap Fitbit deals: save on the Inspire 2, Versa 2 and Versa 3 right now

Amazon is holding a Fitbit sale right now, with great deals on the Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3, with savings of up to £47.

These are three of the best Fitbits you can buy today, and it's rare to see their prices drop this low. The deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2 is particularly tempting, with £20 off the price of this brand new fitness tracker. Amazon says that stock is limited, but John Lewis has matched the deal, so there's a backup option ready and waiting if it sells out.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Lowest ever price Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon – save £20

This sleek little fitness tracker is easy to use, and packed with an impressive range of activity tracking features, It's perfect if you're looking for a watch that will gently nudge you towards a healthier lifestyle, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £169 at Amazon – save £30.99

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a feature-packed smartwatch with on-board GPS, contactless payments, oxygen saturation and skin temperature sensors, voice controls, and lots more. It briefly dropped below this price on Black Friday, but this is the best price we've seen since then.

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £152.10 at Amazon – save £47.89

The Versa 2 is an older model, and lacks some of the bells and whistles of its replacement, but it's still a capable smartwatch, and a pretty good deal at this price. It lacks its own GPS, instead piggybacking off your phone, but has aged well.

Whichever device you opt for, you'll also get a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium, which unlocks a wealth of health trend data, plus instructor-led workouts.

If you don't live in the UK, these are the best Fitbit deals near you.