Save with these AirPods Pro deals - back down to the lowest price yet

We saw AirPods Pro deals hit record low prices in the US and UK last month, and while that price has stuck around in the UK, Verizon's offer proved incredibly popular and quickly sold out. Now, however, both offers are back on the table, with shoppers in both countries able to pick up AirPods Pro for their lowest price yet.

In the US, Verizon is once again offering AirPods Pro deals on sale for $219, meanwhile UK shoppers can check out Laptops Direct, the only retailer with a price tag sitting under £200 right now, marking the buds down by £40 overall. That's a fantastic offer and one we snapped up as soon as we saw it.

These are some particularly special AirPods deals, especially considering the rarity of Apple sales these days. We've seen $10 or $20 discounts during seasonal shopping periods like Black Friday in the past, but these offers are a cut above the rest. Don't hesitate too long, however, last time this price only lasted for a week at Verizon so it's likely this deal is going to disappear sooner rather than later.

We're highlighting these AirPods Pro deals in more detail just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices further down the page as well.

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Verizon's record-breaking AirPods Pro deal is back this week, going for just $219 right now. Act quickly however, as last time they were only on sale for a limited time, and we didn't see a return to those prices until now - well over a month later.

AirPods Pro: £249 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

UK shoppers can also get in on the action with some AirPods Pro deals of their own this week, with Laptops Direct chopping £40 off the standard £249 RRP. This is a price that we've been seeing for a few weeks now, but it doesn't make it any less special.

More AirPods deals

