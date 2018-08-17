Cast your votes for the T3 Awards Gadget of the Year 2018!

It’s almost time for the 12th annual T3 Awards, and you can now cast your vote for one of the biggest prizes in tech: the Gadget of the Year 2018.

This year the T3 Awards - hosted by TechRadar's publishing company - are ditching the black ties and taking over London’s legendary Ministry of Sound on September 27. So, expect a night filled with performances from rock royalty, DJ sets, and of course a celebration of the best in tech this year.

Although most of the winners will be announced via Twitter , the following categories will be saved for the night itself: Gadget of the Year, Phone of the Year, Brand of the Year, Retailer of the Year, and Innovation of the Year, and the Tech Innovation for the Future Award (in Association with Honor).

Voting is open!

The latter is a very special prize, open to students and recent graduates, and the winner will be awarded the grand sum of £10,000.

The shortlist for Gadget of the Year includes favourites such as the Apple iPhone X , Oculus Go , Microsoft’s XBox One X , and many more fantastic releases from the last 12 months.

Don’t forget to vote!