Casio's latest G-Shock watch puts a super-slick twist on the classic design

Casio has unveiled a new G-Shock watch that puts a classy new spin on the original square-faced design. The GMWB5000MB-1 has a full metal case and back, which have been given a range of different finishes using various polishing and finishing techniques.

Like many Casio G-Shock watches, the GMWB5000MB-1 is decorated using ion-plating, but with a twist. First, the stainless steel body and components are sprayed with fine abrasives to polish them (a process called honing), then ion-plated in black.

While the body and bracelet of the watch are left matte black, the bezel is polished with a hairline finish that reveals the silver-toned metal underneath. The screws and buttons have a bright mirror finish to make them stand out, and the face features the classic brick pattern of the first ever G-Shock watch in shades of black and gray.

(Image credit: Casio)

Get connected

Unlike last year's G-Squad Pro, this isn't a smartwatch, but it has a Bluetooth module that allows you to link it to the G-Shock Connected smartphone app (available for Android and iOS). This enables you to record the time and your current location with a button-press, set reminders, and access a local calendar for your country.

You can also access world time for 300 cities, switch between world and home time, set timers and alarms, and use the watch to find your phone.

(Image credit: Casio)

Otherwise the new GMWB5000MB-1 has the same specs we've come to expect from a G-Shock watch, including 200m water resistance, LED backlight, countdown timer, full audio calendar, five daily alarms (including one with snooze), and – of course – shock resistance.

Pre-orders open on March 30, and the watch will go on sale in April at the official G-Shock website, the G-Shock store in Soho, and some third-party stores. It'll be priced at $600 (about £450 / AU$800), which lines up with earlier all-metal GMW models like the GMWB5000GD-9.

If you're a fan of the classic shape and the recently launched MRGB5000D-1 and MRGB5000B-1 are beyond your budget, the GMWB5000MB-1 is a great-looking alternative that's well worth investigating.