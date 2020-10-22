Carbonite teams with CloudHappi to bring free server migration to the education market

Cloud backup firm Carbonite has partnered with CloudHappi, an organization that specializes in IT solutions for the education sector, to provide free server migration for schools in the UK. The migration service will be offered free-of-charge and should speed up the transition from on-premise IT to cloud-based services.

The migration process can be time-consuming and require bespoke skills that many schools may not have within their internal IT departments.

What’s more, many education providers need to be able to access and share their resources remotely more than ever given the number of pupils that are learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One school in Wiltshire, Collingbourne C of E Primary School, has already benefitted from the partnership between Carbonite and CloudHappi. The server migration process took just a single day, as opposed to the usual 15, and occurred while the school was inaccessible due to lockdown.

Remote learning

Many schools have been caught out by the pandemic, having relied on outdated legacy IT systems for a number of years. The need to adopt a mixture of remote and in-classroom learning means that they have been left with little choice but to upgrade. The offer of free server migration made by Carbonite and CloudHappi, therefore, has come at exactly the right time.

“We are thrilled to partner with CloudHappi to deliver a cloud solution that will transform the education sector as we know it,” said Jonathan Walton, Senior Channel Sales Manager at Carbonite. “Education is changing amid the pandemic, with a mix of remote and in-classroom learning becoming the norm. It’s never been more important for schools to embrace new technologies to ensure administration and teaching systems can be accessed efficiently and securely, and we’re honoured to be the catalyst for that cyber resilience.”

Even when the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus subside, schools will find that the decision to adopt cloud services was a good one. Being able to access resources remotely will continue to benefit pupils even when the virus is a distant memory.