World's best electric vehicles

Now this is how electric vehicles are supposed to look! It wouldn't take much to convince us that this Merc has electricity coursing across every inch of its surface, daring us to touch it. And then we still wouldn't be able to keep our hands to ourselves.

Okay, so this model's a few years old now, but we haven't included it here because it's the newest EV to be unleashed on the world. It's here because this is still the stuff electric dreams are made of.

Thanks to its four synchronous electric motors, the Electric Drive boasts 552 kW of power and will reach 100km/h (62mph) in just 3.9 seconds. Formula 1 experts were employed in its development, and we have no doubt their contribution helped the car when it set an astounding electric lap record of just 7 minutes and 56 seconds at Germany's Nürburgring race track.