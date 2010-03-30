TomTom Start2 announced for UK

TomTom has announced its latest entry level sat nav - with the TomTom Start2 'shifting car navigation up a gear'.

TomTom bills the Start2 as having premium features to its entry-level device which includes things like advanced lane guidance, spoken street names and compatibility with RDS-TMC traffic.

The latter offers traffic information to the device, including what's happened, the area it affects and the estimated delay - if you have the separate receiver and subscription of course.

Alt route

"The device will also plan an alternative route, helping drivers get to where they want to be on time," explains TomTom's release.

The device also features TomTom's IQ Routes and is available for £119 with a regional map or £139 with European maps with a UK release date of April 1.