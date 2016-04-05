Trending
 

Here's how Nvidia is powering an autonomous, electric race car

  

Roborace embraces Nvidia Drive PX 2

Nvidia Roborace

Formula E is going completely autonomous with the all-new Roborace series slated for the upcoming race season. At its GTC developer conference, Nvidia announced these autonomous, electric race cars will be powered by Nvidia Drive PX 2, a supercomputer built for self-driving cars.

Drive PX 2 is powered by 12 CPU cores and four Pascal GPUs that provides eight teraflops of computer power. The supercomputer-in-a-box is vital to deep learning and trains artificial intelligence to adapts to different driving conditions, including asphalt, rain and dirt.

Jen-Hsun

As for the vehicles themselves, each Roborace car is completely electric and weighs 2,200 lbs – slightly less than Mazda Miata (MX-5 for everyone outside of North America). The lack of a driver cockpit let Daniel Simon – the man responsible for the Tron: Legacy light cycles – come up with a crazy, hot wheels inspired design.

The Roborace consists of 10 teams controlling 20 identical cars. It's a test of AI skill that piggybacks off of Formula E races. Roborace and Formula E share the same race schedule and courses, but the AI-driven races will hit the track first.

YouTube : https://youtu.be/2oBnWsVhJms

