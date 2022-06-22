Can't find an Xbox Series X controller? Microsoft's working 'as fast as possible' on a resupply

Audio player loading…

If you live in Europe or the UK, you may have recently noticed there's been stock shortages for Xbox controllers. Thankfully, Microsoft's now addressed this.

The Xbox Wireless Controller shortage has quietly appeared across the continent and was highlighted in a recent ResetEra (opens in new tab) thread. Many players have been left frustrated they can't get their hands on an Xbox Series X|S controller to use with their console or PC.

Speaking to TheGamer (opens in new tab), a Microsoft spokesperson advised: "We know it might be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions. We're working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailers for availability".

Since that response, stock for the official Xbox Wireless Controller has appeared at Amazon UK. However, it remains in short supply at other prominent retailers, including GAME that's only stocking the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller (Series 2) and third-party options. North America doesn't appear to be impacted, though Australian retailers are reportedly suffering with shortages.

You've got a few alternatives

If you've been searching for a new Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC controller and don't want to wait, fear not, you've got a few options. Wired or wireless, there's no end of third-party options to pick between on Xbox, including the 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller and Scuf Instinct.

Otherwise, Microsoft provides two official choices with varying benefits. You've got the Elite series, a more premium option with a hefty price tag to match. If you don't mind paying slightly extra but not that much extra, Xbox Design Lab recently returned with expanded customization options.