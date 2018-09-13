Canelo vs GGG 2: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

Canelo vs GGG 2 - where and when The Canelo vs Golovkin rematch will take place on Saturday, September 15 at the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undercard action kicks off at around 8pm ET, 5pm PT, midnight BST and 10am Sunday AET, with the main event expected to begin at around midnight ET, 9pm PT, 4am BST, and 2pm Sunday AET.

It's rematch time. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin meet again in Las Vegas after their controversial draw in the same venue last year, and we're here to tell you how you can live stream the whole Canelo vs GGG 2, regardless of where you are. It's the biggest boxing fight of the year!

It's fair to say that boxing fans were left scratching their heads at the end of the first Canelo vs GGG fight at the T-Mobile Arena, as one judge scored the fight as a comfortable 118 - 110 victory for Canelo, while the remaining two recorded a 115 - 113 to Golovkin and a 114 - 114 draw. Since then, a rematch has loomed and despite some delays – caused in no small part by two failed drug tests for Canelo – the Mexican has the opportunity to lock horns with his Kazakhstan counterpart once again.

Canelo's propensity to blow out in the later stages of the big fights perhaps gives GGG the edge heading into this one, but if last year's duel is anything to go by this will be very closely fought. It's a tense middleweight battle that could well turn out to be a classic.

If you're wondering how you can watch the fight live, that's where TechRadar comes in. We'll tell you your viewing options in the US, UK, Canada and Australia below, and will have a top tip for how to live stream Canelo vs GGG 2 safely regardless of where you are in the world.

HBO PPV is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

The Canelo vs GGG fight is being shown live on HBO Pay-Per-View in the USA, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET and 5pm PT. The fight costs a bargain (cough) $84.99. Among the cable providers allowing you to purchase the fight are the likes of DirecTV and Dish. Streaming options for computers and mobile devices will depend on your cable provider, but DirecTV, as an example, allows the HBO PPV coverage to be streamed via mobile, tablet and PC. If those options appeal but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

It's PPV again if you're in Canada

It appears Canadian viewers will also be able to purchase the Canelo vs Golovkin on a PPV basis - that's no great surprise for a fight this big. It's being distributed via HBO PPV (so check out our US section above for pricing details), with the likes of Shaw Direct and Canadastar Boxing both offering a package to watch Canelo vs GGG.

