Panasonic announces four new Lumix cameras

Panasonic has announced four new digital cameras – with the DMC FT3, the DMC-FX77 joined by the DMC-TZ18 and DMC-TZ20.

The latest cameras are an interesting bunch, bringing a host of high end features, including Full HD recording.

Panasonic DMC-FT3

First up is the Panasonic DMC-FT3 which is billed as a camera "designed and especially geared for active outdoor use with superb photo and video recording in an extremely tough body with rugged design."

The feature set includes AVCHD Full HD (1080p) recording, and a new 12.1 megapixel FT3.

Its rugged claims are backed up by claims that it is waterproof to 12m, shockproof to 2m freezeproof to -10 degrees centigrade and, wait for it, dustproof.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77

The DMC-FX77 is a new edition to the Lumix FX series and Panasonic point out that it is "beautifully designed and packed with high-end features."

Those features include a 3.5 inch smart-touch screen with touch auto focus, touch playback and 3D photo mode.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ18, TZ20

The TZ series has been boosted by the arrival of the DMC-TZ18 and DMC-TZ20.

The cameras feature full manual control, HD movie recording capability, 24mm ultra wide angle lens and 16x optical zoom.

The higher-end TZ20 includes built in GPS and Full HD AVCHD movie recording.

We've yet to be supplied with a UK release date for the cameras or, indeed, UK prices, but we'll update you when we have.