Panasonic adds to its LX range

Panasonic has announced a successor to its popular Lumix camera the DMC-LX2, and it's imaginatively titled the DMC-LX3.

The new LX sports a modest 10.1 megapixels with a 1/1.63in CCD that was specially designed for the model.

This new sensor is said to reduce picture noise and helps lighten pics in low-light settings.

Less noise

Panasonic has gone back to the drawing board with this cam, redesigning its circuitry which has reduced noise further – by 40 per cent, when compared with other 10MP compacts.

Thankfully, you aren't tied down to shooting ratios. The LX3 offers a choice of 4:3, 3:2 and 16:9, and the lens can be set anywhere between 24mm and 60mm.

If you can't choose which ratio to shoot in, then Multi-aspect Bracket mode will allow you to shoot your images in all ratios, leaving your decision-making for later.

Leica the lens

Lens-wise, the LX3 is definitely well-endowed, especially compared to its older brother.

The F2.0 24mm Leica DC Vario-Summicron lens is ultra wide-angle, so perfect for shooting stunning vistas.

To view your images, simply take a gander at the 3.0in LCD. It's 460,000 pixel res means that it should be super-bright.

The camera is available in black and silver. No prices have been released, but we will update when we get word.