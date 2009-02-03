Nikon reveals budget Coolpix entrants

Nikon has announced a slew of new additions to its Coolpix range today.

Catering for the budget end of the market are the: L100, L20 and the L19.

The L100 is a 10MP shooter, with a 15x zoom. Like its bigger brother, the also announced P90, the onus is very much on wide-angle zooming, with a Nikkor lens covering a wide-angle 28mm to super-telephoto 420mm (35mm-format equivalent).

Features of the camera include: four anti-blur modes, image stabilisation and a continuous burst mode for shooting sports.

Feature focus

The L20 and L19 both feature Full-Auto mode, Scene Auto Selector, Smile mode and Blink Warning – because blinking is dangerous, we tell you.

The L20 houses a 10MP sensor, the L19 an 8MP one. Both require AA batteries to power up.

The Nikon , L20 and the L19 Coolpix cameras are available from 20 February (L20 and L19) and 13 March (L100) and price starts from £99.